The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

NDB to add four new members as multilateral looks to grow

By Elliot Wilson
August 03, 2021
Share

The New Development Bank will add at least four new member countries next month, with the likes of Bangladesh and Egypt leading the charge to join. A concerted focus on ESG and more private-sector lending are also on the cards for the Shanghai-based multilateral.

Bangladesh-map-magnifying-glass-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

The New Development Bank (NDB) is about to get bigger.

Co-owned by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – the five original Brics nations – the Shanghai-based multilateral is poised to add up to five new member countries to its fold by the end of September.

The NDB’s boards of directors and governors, including its president Marcos Troyjo, met on July 19 to decide on the pace of expansion of the six-year-old institution.

Four countries – a mix of nations from Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa – will definitely join during the next six to eight weeks, with a fifth addition a distinct possibility.

The new members will tick a number of boxes. They will be big and active borrowers from the IMF or the World Bank – in some cases both – and will have a substantial infrastructure deficit in areas such as 5G wireless telecommunications.

Bangladesh is widely tipped to become a new member of the NDB next month. Another strong candidate for inclusion in the expanded multilateral is Egypt, which has made huge strides since it secured an IMF bailout five years ago.

Several


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking Asia PacificChinaCapital MarketsBankingESG
Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree