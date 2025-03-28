Nordics and Baltics’ best private bank 2025: Carnegie Private Banking

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Nordics and Baltics’ best private bank 2025: Carnegie Private Banking

March 28, 2025

The Carnegie blueprint

Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

Carnegie Private Banking did not become the best private bank in the Nordics and Baltics region overnight. It has taken two centuries of evolution, reinvention, and a relentless focus on what really matters: clients, performance, and staying ahead of the market.

Now, as it wins Euromoney’s award for the best private bank in the Nordics and Baltics region in 2025, the firm faces its next great shift – the acquisition by Norway’s DNB that will define its future.

In the competitive Nordic private banking space, Carnegie has built an ecosystem that its rivals struggle to replicate. The combination of top-tier investment research, deep private banking expertise, and a culture that puts clients above everything else has made it an institution that high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients keep coming back to.

It’s a formula that works. But what makes it different?

“If you had to distil everything down to one factor, it’s the culture and DNA,” says Fredrik Leetmaa, Carnegie’s global head of private banking.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB regional awardBest private bankNordics and BalticsWinner Spotlight
Gift this article