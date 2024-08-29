BaaS models buffeted by industry headwinds
Treasury

BaaS models buffeted by industry headwinds

Paul Golden
August 29, 2024

Proponents of banking-as-a-service will be hoping that UniCredit’s decision to acquire Aion Bank and Vodeno marks a turning point in a sector that has experienced considerable volatility.

dollar-wind-swept-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

It has been a difficult year for banking-as-a-service (Baas) providers. In March, Synctera reduced staff numbers by around 15%, while Treasury Prime made even deeper cuts and Synapse filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April.

In June, the US Federal Reserve Board issued an enforcement action against Evolve Bancorp and Evolve Bank & Trust for deficiencies in anti-money laundering, risk-management and consumer-compliance programmes.

Also in June, Unit cut its headcount by 15%. In a blog post announcing the job losses, co-founders Itai Damti and Doron Somech acknowledged that banks in the fintech ecosystem "have slowed down in the last year due to increased regulatory scrutiny".

“While it is easy to point fingers at regulation, the reality is that these failures often stem from a combination of factors – misaligned incentives, inadequate due diligence and an over-reliance on technology without fully understanding its limitations,” says Jovi Overo, managing director of Unlimit's BaaS division. “The cases of Synapse and Evolve Bank serve as a cautionary tale for the entire industry.”

Underestimates

The price of the technology is often underestimated, with initial proposals turning out to be less profitable once the depth required is understood and bespoke changes are made.

“The


Topics

ItalyTreasuryPaymentsRegulationFintechUniCredit
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
