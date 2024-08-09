Volatility knocks out LatAm DCM but the effects will be short-lived
Huge international debt capital market issuance in September and October is forecast as investors may seek to take any US Treasury benefit through wider spreads.
The huge volatility witnessed in US and Japanese capital markets that erupted on August 2 is preventing Latin American issuers from accessing the international debt capital markets (DCM), but bankers do not expect any lingering problems as corporates eye the traditional September-October deal window.
“We’ve been marketing Oceânica [Engenharia] since last week and we had planned to announce IPTs [initial price thoughts] on Wednesday [August 7] but we’ve had to push that back,” says a banker involved in the deal. “Investors are still a little wary – it’s still so close to the downdraft we saw on Monday [August 5] and so investors aren’t ready to jump into a single-b/ B2 name.”
The banker had started marketing a five-year, NC2 deal the week before the recent volatility and had been confident of a successful execution. Oceânica had previously been planning to IPO in Brazil but local capital market volatility – caused by fears of fiscal deterioration – have closed the IPO market until 2025, according to bankers, which had led Oceânica to seek debt funding, of between $300 million and $400 million, in the international markets.
The banker points to July’s $400 million deal for Omni Helicopters International (OHI) as proof of a risk-on market in the region in recent months.