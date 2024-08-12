UK treasurers face increased personal liability risk
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Treasury

UK treasurers face increased personal liability risk

Paul Golden
August 12, 2024

The spectre of increased liability for financial officers looms large over the UK government’s plans to reform the audit profession.

evaluation-6122474-960.jpg
Mohamed_hassan, Pixabay

In the UK, The Draft Audit Reform and Corporate Governance Bill was the first piece of legislation referenced in the King's Speech in July. This would have come as a great relief to those who have been frustrated by the delay in implementing the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority (Arga) – plans for which were announced in March 2019 – which will replace the Financial Reporting Council, with expanded powers to investigate and sanction directors.

Under the current regime, directors of a company making incorrect financial statements can only be held accountable by the regulator if they belong to an accountancy body.

The argument for increasing personal liability is that it acts as a deterrent to financial officers deliberately obfuscating or withholding information. But Naresh Aggarwal, associate director for the policy and technical team at the Association of Corporate Treasurers, is not convinced that it will deter those who don’t believe they are doing anything particularly wrong.

“In some cases, they will mislead over the treatment of a loan, for example by describing it as a prepayment, in the hope that it was just a bad year and that business will pick up,” he says.

From

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

corporate treasuryTreasury
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
Gift this article