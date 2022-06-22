Euromoney Market Leaders is a new accreditation programme. It is a comprehensive global ranking of banking and finance brands across a number of key segments. The rankings are at a country level.

Euromoney has been evaluating the world’s leading financial institutions through performance data, surveys, and industry awards for more than 25 years. Our annual Awards for Excellence programme, which was established in 1992, attracts more than 1,200 submissions from the world’s leading banks and recognises excellence across global, regional and individual country categories.

Euromoney’s Hong Kong-based publication, Asiamoney, has run its own awards programme since 2017. Asiamoney Best Banks recognises the leading candidates in a number of specialized categories across the Asia region.

We welcome your participation in all of our awards and accreditation programmes. Submitting information for assessment is now easier than ever: simply submit via our single portal once per year to be considered by all relevant programmes.

Bank submissions are combined with our proprietary data, peer feedback, editorial expertise and independent research in order to determine the best of the best across the industry each year.

We accept submissions from banks based anywhere and will recognise banks in all areas and geographies where we have sufficient evidence to. The categories we produce rankings for will vary by market, depending on the activity of banks and the information available.

Participating in the research is the best way to ensure your bank is recognised. Providing current, accurate information about your achievements, capabilities, and experience gives your bank the greatest opportunity to win an award or to be ranked.

The awards and rankings are an opportunity for banks to benchmark themselves against their peers in the eyes of the market, their clients, and current and potential employees.

Those banks that are ranked will be exposed to Euromoney and Asiamoney’s audience of leading figures at the world’s largest and leading public and financial institutions and corporations.

Calendar of Events will be added as they arise.