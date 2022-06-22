Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who do I contact if I have a question about my subscription?

If you have any questions regarding your subscription please contact us using the details below:

Customer Services

Euromoney Institutional Investor plc

PO Box 18083

London

EC4V 5JS

United Kingdom

Customerservices@euromoneyplc.com

Telephone: +44(0)207 779 8610

Fax +44(0)207 779 8602

Please be sure to include your name and subscription number and magazine title to allow us to quickly retrieve your subscription details.

2. Where can I find my Subscription number?

Your subscription number appears on the address label of your print copy. It can also be found on your invoice and receipt, it will start with MEM 000

3. How do I change the delivery address of my print subscription or my username (email address)?

We require all address changes, including individual names and email address to be submitted in writing. This can be via email, fax or by post. Our contact details are as follows:

Please state the old address and the new address and most importantly the subscription number to allow us to retrieve and change your details.

4. I am missing a copy of the magazine, how do I claim?

Please note, our period to claim a missing issue is within the last 3 cover dates, this is to ensure we have the issues in stock and also so we can look into the distribution. Please contact Customer Services, stating the subscription number, magazine and the cover date of the issue you are missing and we will investigate.

5. How do I order a Back Issue?

All articles are available on the archive section online, if you wish to purchase a past issue of the magazine, please contact Austin Ou Yang (+44 (0)20 7779 8531) with the date of the issue you require.

6. Can I access my online subscription from more than one computer?

Your account allows you to log in from any computer, but access is limited to one use at a time. If you would like a multi-user subscription, please contact Austin Ou Yang (+44 (0)20 7779 8531)

7. I’ve forgotten my password or username?

Your username will be the email address you signed up with. If you have forgotten your password, use the "Forgot Password?" link to request a password reset.

If you have forgotten the email address you registered with, please contact Customer Services, quoting your subscription number and the full name of the subscriber. For security reasons the login details can only be sent to the registered email address.