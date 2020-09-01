Awards for Excellence 2017

About the Awards for Excellence

Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are the awards that matter to the banks and bankers who matter. They were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year Euromoney received almost 1,000 submissions from banks in our regional and country awards programme that covers more than 50 regional awards and best bank awards in close to 100 countries.

Euromoney's Regional and Country Awards for Excellence 2020 were published on July 15 at noon London time. The Global Awards will be announced later this year.