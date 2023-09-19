HEADER
Submission for 2024 open in February
Country submission deadline: 4th April
Regional and global submission deadline: 4th April
Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence is the definitive annual awards programme of the global banking industry. They represent the highest distinction to the banks and bankers who matter most in an industry where differentiation is highly sought after and exceptionally difficult to demonstrate.
For over 30 years, Euromoney has recognised the banks and bankers that have demonstrated their differentiation, pioneering a comprehensive awards programme that today remains the industry benchmark globally.
ABOUT THE AWARDS
From 25 global awards – including the world’s best bank, investment bank, and banker of the year – to eight awards per region and two per country, Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence cover the areas of banking most important to a bank’s key stakeholders, board and executive management teams.
