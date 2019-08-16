The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Danske wields risk axe after Estonia money laundering scandal

By Dominic O’Neill
August 16, 2019
Share

Danske Bank’s compliance head Philippe Vollot is on a hiring spree, but parts of its international network might still be too risky.

In an era when compliance heads have unprecedented importance in banking, there is perhaps no other major financial institution in the world where the role is quite as crucial as it is at Danske Bank. Philippe Vollot became the Danish lender’s new chief compliance officer in November last year, just weeks after former chief executive Thomas Borgen resigned, amid a €200 billion money-laundering scandal.

euro-money-laundering-peg-780.jpg

EUROPE'S MONEY LAUNDERING PROBLEM

1. Can Europe's banks wash themselves clean?

Calls to make those in charge responsible

2. Why Europe can't stop money laundering

Is Brexit good news for money launderers?

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree