Danske wields risk axe after Estonia money laundering scandal
Danske Bank’s compliance head Philippe Vollot is on a hiring spree, but parts of its international network might still be too risky.
In an era when compliance heads have unprecedented importance in banking, there is perhaps no other major financial institution in the world where the role is quite as crucial as it is at Danske Bank. Philippe Vollot became the Danish lender’s new chief compliance officer in November last year, just weeks after former chief executive Thomas Borgen resigned, amid a €200 billion money-laundering scandal.
|
|
EUROPE'S MONEY LAUNDERING PROBLEM