Awards for Excellence 2017: Photos

July 07, 2017
Euromoney welcomed more than 600 senior bankers from around the world to the Tower of London on Thursday night to celebrate Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence 2017, the most prestigious awards in the global banking industry. 

About the Awards for Excellence 

For almost 50 years, Euromoney has been the leading publication for covering the growth of international finance. Over the past 12 months its coverage has included interviews with close to 100 bank CEOs, ministers of finance and central bank governors around the world. 

Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are the awards that matter to the banks and bankers who matter. They were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year Euromoney received almost 1,500 submissions from banks in an awards programme that covers 20 global awards, more than 50 regional awards, and best bank awards in close to 100 countries.

Access the results 

