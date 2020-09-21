The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Dealers becoming more selective on FX platforms

By Paul Golden
September 21, 2020
Multi-dealer platforms may remain bullish about their prospects, but if other banks follow Citi’s lead and pull away from them, market share may continue to fall.

Single-dealer platforms (SDPs) increased their daily share of spot transactions by almost half between April 2019 and April 2020, according to the Bank of England’s semi-annual foreign exchange turnover survey.

In April 2019, SDPs accounted for 14.1% of these trades – just under $123 billion out of a daily total of more than $879 billion. This year that percentage rose to 21%, with SDPs trading a daily average of $163.6 billion out of a total of $776.2 billion.

Over the same period, the average daily volume of spot transactions conducted on multi-dealer platforms (MDPs) fell sharply, from more than $245 billion – 28% of the market – to just over $77 billion, or just 10% of daily volume. Even allowing for the reduction in volumes recorded in the latest survey, this is a significant drop.

