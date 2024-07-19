CEE’s best bank for sustainable finance: ING
Awards for Excellence

CEE’s best bank for sustainable finance: ING

July 19, 2024

AfE 2024

For many banks, sustainable finance is about more than just finance, it is about the quality of advice they provide and what they themselves are doing to be more sustainable.

In this area, the leading banks in central and eastern Europe hold their own among their global peers. They have raised billions of euros of capital in sustainable formats, advised retail and wholesale clients, and made strides in driving their own operational sustainability.

But the bank that has shown leadership in all these areas is ING – CEE’s best bank for sustainable finance this year.

The business, led by Robert Spruijt, head of sustainable finance in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), arranged 356 sustainable finance transactions – primarily involving sustainability-linked and green loans and bonds – worth €76 billion for clients in EMEA last year and €115 billion globally.

Robert-Spruijt-ING-600.jpg
Robert Spruijt

Among several standout transactions ING was involved in, one of the largest and most consequential in CEE was the €4.1

