Over the past few years, Mashreq has solidified its position as a leader in trade finance across the Middle East, leveraging cutting-edge digital platforms and a deep understanding of market dynamics to support businesses of all sizes.

“At Mashreq, we have always believed that trade finance is not merely a service – it is the lifeblood of global commerce,“ states Ahmed Abdelaal, group chief executive officer of Mashreq.

Under his leadership, the bank has launched initiatives that redefine how businesses transact, manage risk and unlock growth opportunities. Central to this transformation is the Mashreq NEO CORP platform, a state-of-the-art trade finance digital platform.

Joel D Van Dusen, Mashreq’s group head of corporate and investment banking, explains: “We recognise that the future of trade finance lies in seamless digital connectivity, intelligent risk management and strategic partnerships that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.”

A digital-first approach

The Mashreq NEO CORP platform, launched across Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, empowers businesses with real-time data insights and 24/7 accessibility. By providing clients with a seamless experience, the platform has become a cornerstone of Mashreq’s digital transformation strategy. Plans are already in place to expand the platform into Egypt and the UAE in 2025, further enhancing Open Account solutions tailored to evolving client needs.

One of the Euromoney Trade Finance Survey respondents from Egypt, explains: “Mashreq’s digital capabilities have revolutionised how we manage our trade operations. Their platform’s real-time updates and intuitive design allow us to maintain full control and agility in a fast-moving market.”

The bank’s collaboration with third-party fintech providers further underscores its forward-thinking approach, positioning it as a leader in integrating fintech innovation. By integrating advanced technologies, Mashreq aims to create a more efficient and interconnected trade ecosystem that supports clients’ growth in an increasingly competitive global market.

#1 in Middle East, powered by a global network

As one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, Mashreq has over the years established itself as a trusted partner for corporates and financial institutions alike. One respondent highlights that: “Mashreq has been a reliable and long-standing partner, providing unwavering support to our business operations.“

Our comprehensive suite of solutions – spanning structured trade finance, supply chain financing and Islamic trade offerings – ensures that businesses of all sizes can navigate complex global trade environments with agility Ahmed Abdelaal

Beyond Middle East, Mashreq has an extensive presence in key financial hubs, including Hong Kong, India, the UK and the US. This network enables the bank to facilitate seamless local and cross-border trade. The institution’s reputation for reliability and innovation positions it as a trusted partner for corporates and financial institutions alike.

“By leveraging our global network, advanced digital platforms and deep market expertise, we are redefining the trade finance landscape and enabling corporates to optimise working capital, mitigate risks and unlock new growth opportunities,” Van Dusen highlights.

Supporting clients on their road to success

The diverse set of products offered by Mashreq support clients beyond their daily operational activities, supporting their growth agenda.

The diverse set of products offered by Mashreq support clients beyond their daily operational activities, supporting their growth agenda. An UAE-based treasurer of a consumer staples firm shares their insights into their partnership with the bank, saying: “Mashreq offers us a wide range of banking solutions through trade finance, which has contributed significantly and effectively to the development of our commercial business sector.“

The bank’s dedicated team of relationship managers works closely with clients to understand their unique requirements and deliver industry-specific solutions.

“Our long-standing reputation for excellence in trade finance stems from our unwavering commitment to delivering tailored solutions,” Abdelaal explains. “Our advisory services ensure that clients receive not only the right financial products but also strategic insights that drive sustainable growth.“

A strong foundation for a successful future

With a strong foundation of digital innovation, a trusted global network and an unwavering focus on client success, Mashreq is poised to lead the next chapter of trade finance in the Middle East and beyond. “Looking ahead, our international hubs in Hong Kong, India, the UK and the US will undergo significant transformation over the next 12 to 18 months,“ says Abdelaal. “These centres will harness the full power of Mashreq NEO CORP to deliver hyper-personalised trade finance experiences, seamlessly integrated with local and global ecosystems.“

Ana Voicila, head of transaction banking at Euromoney, concludes: “Mashreq’s digital-first approach, combined with its personalised service, has positioned it as number-one ranked trade finance provider in the Middle East, recognised by corporates for its seamless digital experience and innovative power.“

Van Dusen points out: “Being recognised as the leading Trade Finance Provider in the Middle East by Euromoney is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. Our commitment is not just to facilitate trade but to shape the future of commerce with innovation at its core.”

For Abdelaal and his team, the mission is clear: to empower businesses with the tools and expertise needed to thrive. “Through innovation and strategic partnerships, we are redefining what is possible in trade finance,” he concludes.