Trade Finance Survey Results 2024

For almost 30 years, Euromoney’s Trade Finance Survey has been among the most comprehensive benchmarking exercise of the world’s banks active in this sector, offering authoritative insight into the needs of clients and their perceptions of the banks they work with.

Annually we survey clients across the world to ask which financial institutions they consider to be the best providers in their markets and how those firms perform across a range of categories.

The 2023 survey reached more respondents than ever before. Over 13,000 corporate clients and financial institutions ranked and scored the industry’s leading banks to inform close to 180 rankings across seven regions and almost 60 countries.

The survey results produce two rankings – Market Leader and Best Service – globally, regionally and nationally.

Market Leader rankings recognise the banks considered the best by the most active clients in the geography.

Best Service rankings recognise the leaders in client service by analysing performance across a range of core functions.

Timetable

Survey opens: September

Results published: February

Contacts

If you would like to discuss amplifying your achievements, contact Peter York.

If you have any questions about the research, contact Ben Naylor.

