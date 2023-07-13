The world’s best bank for corporate responsibility 2023: DBS

This year, Euromoney recognizes the efforts of DBS to elevate its own corporate responsibility framework and set regional standards for its peers, while influencing its clients and other stakeholders on good governance.

This is despite the fact that the bank has been in the media spotlight for all the wrong reasons recently, after the Monetary Authority of Singapore reprimanded it following the latest 10-hour long outage of its digital services.

The bank’s technical challenges this year have not, however, detracted from the considerable efforts it has made to show that corporate responsibility goes beyond banking services.

DBS is present in 19 markets in Asia and has embedded corporate responsibility principles in its group-level sustainability strategy. Responsible business practice is a core pillar of this strategy.

“We see sustainability as an active value driver, allowing us to seize new business opportunities and to manage ESG [environmental, social and governance] risks as part of our licence to operate,” says Helge Muenkel, chief sustainability officer at DBS.