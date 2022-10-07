Reality check for investors in Asia

There’s never a good time for bad news, be it the energy shock, China’s economic slowdown, big geopolitical tremors or central banks falling behind the inflation curve. In 2022, markets have had to adapt to – and navigate around – these disruptions and myriad others.

Investors face daunting visibility challenges as virtually everything that they thought they knew about the road ahead goes awry all at once. These visibility challenges make it hard to assess the true health of balance sheets – and to know which companies’ shares to buy or sell.

This disorientation is muddying once-sacrosanct relationships between bond yields, currencies, stock valuations and the health of bank balance sheets.

Where to turn? Euromoney Market Leaders rankings are here to fill the intelligence void across Asia. This new accreditation programme, unveiled this year, is a comprehensive and dynamic ranking of banking and finance names across a host of sectors and key themes – all presented at a country level.

The ranking process is a meticulous and rigorous one, drawing on Euromoney’s 25 years of evaluating institutions around the world.