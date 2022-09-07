Long Story Short content series
Euromoney and Bank of America have partnered to produce an original sponsored content series that highlights and analyses important topics for corporate treasurers.
The series, called Long Story Short, is designed to provide treasurers and other finance executives with practical insight across three different formats: a detailed written article exploring the topic and why it’s important; an animated video that distils the topic; and an infographic to give a snapshot.
In this first series, the three topics are:
Rapid cross-border e-commerce growth and how to manage the associated challenges, specifically the cost and risk of foreign exchange
The rise of electric vehicles and how treasurers in energy, natural resource, and oil and gas sectors need to think about M&A, JVs, and digital integration opportunities
A new wave of change and restructuring related M&A will require a new set of skills and approach from treasurers in the healthcare industry