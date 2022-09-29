A new wave of restructuring is set to shape the healthcare industry
Bank of America research shows that 71% of healthcare firms expect M&A to increase in the coming year, driven by the need for scale and cost reduction
A new wave of change will require a new set of skills and a new approach from treasurers. With aims that are operational and technology-focused, the impacts and expectations on treasury will go well beyond deal financing. To be ready for such high levels of transformation will require more planning, deep operational insights and digital skills