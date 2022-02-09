The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Wealth

Hamburg: Europe’s invisible private banking hub

Aerial View Of City Buildings Against Sky
Photo: Getty Images

A city packed with private banks is quietly serving the needs of a large and wealthy part of northern Germany, yet it remains generally unnoticed as a wealth management powerhouse.

By Elliot Wilson
February 09, 2022
private banking survey results

“This is how everyone imagines what a private bank looks like,” Axel Rogge smiles, spreading his arms wide.

He’s not wrong.

Rogge is a senior director and head of institutional clients, Germany, at Bethmann Bank. Dutch owned and Frankfurt headquartered it may be, but Bethmann’s offices on Harvestehuder Weg are pure Hamburg.

Jump to:

  • Berenberg Bank: Hamburg’s great survivor

    • We’re sitting in a broad, airy space – it’s too disjointed and sprawling to be considered a room – with vaulted ceilings. At the centre of it stands a wooden table long enough on each side to host the entire cast of the Last Supper. Every quarter hour, several antique baroque clocks spring to life, bathing the air in lilting chamber music.

    Outside,


    Wealth FeaturesWestern EuropeGermanyWealth
    Elliot Wilson
    Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
