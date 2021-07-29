Barclays hopes IB reorg will let it compete where it counts

Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters

Barclays just can’t seem to sit still. After a reshuffle in October 2020, a flurry of hires in Europe and Asia since then, and most recently the creation of a group that gathers together its top relationship bankers, it has now reshaped the management of parts of its investment bank – and this week added a swathe of new appointments in its product ranks.

The bank wants to compete with the big five US investment banks.