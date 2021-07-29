Barclays hopes IB reorg will let it compete where it counts
Barclays wants to be compared with the big five US investment banks. So let’s do that.
Barclays just can’t seem to sit still. After a reshuffle in October 2020, a flurry of hires in Europe and Asia since then, and most recently the creation of a group that gathers together its top relationship bankers, it has now reshaped the management of parts of its investment bank – and this week added a swathe of new appointments in its product ranks.
The bank wants to compete with the big five US investment banks.