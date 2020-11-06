The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Finance: Quotes of the month

November 06, 2020
November 2020

“AT1s and equity are closely matched asset classes whose fortunes have markedly diverged”

David Marks, chairman of FIG DCM at JPMorgan, explores risk appetite at the bottom of the bank capital stack


“It is difficult to see how many banks in Europe will be able to cover their cost of equity on a standalone basis”

José Meseguer, co-head of Citi’s financial institutions investment banking in Europe, sees bank mergers as inevitable


“No one creates a conservative enough financial policy to get them through a three-month period of shutdown – and they shouldn’t”

Lockdowns have placed enormous pressure on the corporate world says Jonny Fine, head of investment grade syndicate at Goldman Sachs


“Covid helped us in many ways. It has stopped foreign strategic bidders from getting into the process, and Japanese strategics had their own issues domestically”

Atsuhiko Sakamoto, senior managing director at Blackstone in Japan, explains the lure of this market for private equity


"I believe this business is going to change very fast.






