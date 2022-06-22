Country Page

Based on a vigorous research process our team of analysts rank banks across categories and by country creating a global index of banking and finance leaders.
Euromoney has been evaluating the world’s leading financial institutions through performance data, surveys, and industry awards for 30 years. Our annual awards programme, which was established in 1992, attracts over 2,000 submissions from more than 500 of the world’s leading banks in 113 countries and recognises excellence across global, regional and individual country categories.
As Euromoney’s specialist data and research business, Euromoney surveys are a vital source of trusted financial market intelligence and insight. The bespoke data services we provide fuel commercial decision-making within banks and financial institutions around the world. For over 40 years, Euromoney has produced reliable industry benchmarks and analysis on core financial services, including cash management, trade finance, fixed income research and foreign exchange.