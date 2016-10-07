Euromoney
Central Bank Governor of the Year
LATEST ARTICLES
Banking
Euromoney Central Bank Governor of the Year 2016: Press release
October 07, 2016
Banking
Central Bank Governor of the Year 2016: Wathra’s way wins plaudits for Pakistan
October 07, 2016
Banking
Ashraf Wathra ushers in a new era for Pakistan
Eric Ellis
,
October 07, 2016
Banking
Steely Nabiullina fights Russia’s fires
Sid Verma
,
October 02, 2015
Banking
Nabiullina named Euromoney Central Bank Governor of the Year 2015
September 16, 2015
Banking
Central Bank Governor of the Year 2015: Nabiullina displays crisis-fighting skills
Sid Verma
,
September 16, 2015
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2014: Rajan emerges unscathed from Indian baptism of fire
October 09, 2014
Awards
Carstens named Euromoney Central Bank Governor of the Year 2013
October 10, 2013
Awards
The pragmatism of Mexico's Agustín Carstens
Rob Dwyer
,
October 10, 2013
Awards
Central Bank Governor of the Year 2013: Mexico's Agustín Carstens
October 09, 2013
Awards
Central Bank Governor of the Year 2013: Leading the bank by the book
Rob Dwyer
,
September 30, 2013
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2012: Carney connects with charm and credibility
November 18, 2012
Awards
Carney named Euromoney Central Bank Governor of the Year 2012
October 10, 2012
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2011: Zhou stays firm amid China’s challenges
Clive Horwood
,
September 20, 2011
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2010: Stanley Fischer’s bold moves show the value of experience
Dominic O’Neill
,
October 09, 2010
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2009: Durmus Yilmaz, Turkey
Sudip Roy
,
October 04, 2009
Awards
Central Bank Governor of the Year 2008: Guillermo Ortiz, Mexico
September 07, 2008
Awards
Central Bank Governor of the Year 2008: Outstanding contribution to finance
September 07, 2008
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2007: Henrique Meirelles
September 23, 2007
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2006: Riad Salamé, Banque du Liban
Sudip Roy
,
September 13, 2006
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2005
August 31, 2005
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2004: Alfonso Prat-Gay
Felix Salmon
,
August 31, 2004
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2003: Kazakhstan sets CIS banking standard
Guy Norton
,
August 31, 2003
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2002: Ian Macfarlane – Luck and a lot of good judgement
August 31, 2002
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2001: Tito Mboweni, governor of the South African Reserve Bank
August 31, 2001
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2000: Turkey’s Gazi Ercel – The Indiana Jones of central bankers
August 31, 2000
Awards
Central Bank Governor of the year 1999: Fraga's quiet revolution
August 31, 1999
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 1998: Gustavo Franco's bold use of power
August 31, 1998
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 1997: Central Banker of the Year: Yam – Hong Kong's sharp-shooter
August 31, 1997
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 1996: Antonio Fazio – unfazed and very independent
August 31, 1996
