Orchestration platforms to ease payments complexity

We are all soon going to be hearing a lot more about payments orchestration.

Fewer customers want to touch cash. Central banks are getting serious about digital currency. Many people are cautious about going back into stores. Sales channels for most businesses, not just e-tailers, are increasingly online and mobile.

But the payments industry is fragmenting.

There are more and more ways to pay online. The largest use is still credit cards; then there are merchant acquirers like Worldpay and PayU; and alternative providers like Apple Pay and PayPal, Klarna and Mpesa, Alipay and WeChat Pay. There’s also all manner of loyalty cards and points. And in the last week of August, Swiss digital bank Sygnum’s swiss franc stablecoin (DCHF) was used for an e-commerce payment transaction with leading Swiss online retailer, Galaxus.