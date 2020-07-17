Webinar: Managing the 24-hour money market

Date: Thursday 30th July 2020

Time: 2pm (BST)

Morgan Davis, Bonds Editor, GlobalCapital

Morgan Davis has been reporting on the bond market in Asia for GlobalCapital, as well as on financial trends in the region for Asiamoney, since October 2016. Morgan got her start in financial journalism in New York City, after receiving a Master’s Degree in journalism from Columbia University. She has worked as Associate Editor at NexChange, writing about fintech, and as a reporter at the Financial Times’ FundFire, reporting on asset management in the US.

Speakers

Edward Lopez, Chief Revenue Officer, Calastone

Ed joined Calastone as Chief Revenue Officer in 2019, with a commercial focus on growing Calastone's global business. In particular, he focuses on further developing Calastone’s growth of the DMI and is looking to strategically expand on Calastone's institutional money market offering.

Ed brings more than 25 years’ experience in the asset management, wealth management and private banking industry – holding sales and revenue leadership positions in New York, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong with leading global fintech firms; JHC (now FNZ) OpenLink (now Ion Trading) and SunGard (now FIS). As Chief Revenue Officer at JHC Lopez was a key contributor to the successful acquisition of JHC by FNZ.

















Naresh Aggarwal, Associate Director, Policy & Technical for the Association of Corporate Treasures (ACT)

Naresh has spent 30 years in a variety of treasury roles spanning industry and advisory firms. At PwC he was the UK Lead for Cash Management and Payments where he helped lead the firm’s work on payments, Brexit, treasury controls, Blockchain, operational resilience and target operating model design and implementation. He won an Innovation award for his proposition around mobile payments.

Prior to PwC, Naresh spent almost 20 years in industry across a range of organisations including BP, Heron Property, Cable and Wireless and Fujitsu taking on roles such as analyst, dealer and treasurer.





















Will Goldthwaite, Vice President, Senior Portfolio Strategist at State Street Global AdvisorsWill is a Vice President, Senior Portfolio Strategist at State Street Global Advisors. He is a member of the Global Cash and Global Fixed Income Investment Management Teams. Will is responsible for the communication of cash and fixed income investment strategy and performance to clients, consultants and prospects. He covers multiple sectors and vehicles, including both active and indexed fixed income.

Prior to joining SSGA in 2014, Will spent time on both the advisory and brokerage side of the business. Most recently he was part of Royal Bank of Scotland's Institutional Fixed Income Sales team and Merrill Lynch's Institutional Money Market Sales Team. Prior to Merrill Lynch will worked as a Money Market Portfolio Manager and Fixed Income Trader for Columbia Management and Fleet Investment Advisors. Will received his BA from Roanoke College and has his Series 7 and 63 Securities License.





















Paul Przybylski, Global Head of Product Strategy and Global Head of Client Service for Global Liquidity, JPMorganPaul is responsible for the definition and creation of money market funds, ultra-short fixed income funds, ETFs across multiple currencies, business strategic initiatives, and client service teams. He is a member of the Global Cash Investment Policy Committee, Managed Reserve Investment Policy Committee, Global Liquidity Operating Committee, and the ICI Institutional MMF Committee.

Previously, Paul was Chief Financial Officer with the Global Fixed Income and Liquidity business with additional Chief Operating Officer responsibilities for Global. He joined JPMorgan in 2009 following senior roles at Brown Brothers Harriman and holds B.S. in Economics from Saint Peter's University & M.B.A. in Finance from Saint Peter's University.