The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Sponsored Content

Securing banking’s digital future

Sponsored by caixabank.jpg
October 02, 2019
Share

Rapid digital transformation is critical to the evolution of the banking industry. But it comes with new responsibilities to keep customers and their data safe from cyber crime.

caixa700x400oct19

It is one of the ironies of modern business that the better organizations become at the critical process of digital transformation, the more they expose themselves to the risk of cyber attack. Retaining customer trust will depend increasingly on innovation and technology to safeguard security.

Digital transformation delivers huge benefits to both banks and their customers, but by definition it increases their attack surface – the number of points at which cyber criminals can gain entry to their systems and do them, or their customers, harm. And it creates vast quantities of personal data that must be protected from ever more sophisticated hackers.

The scale of the threat is not immediately evident from publicly available figures. The recent Accenture report Unlocking the value of improved cybersecurity protection found that the average annual cost of cyber crime in banking globally increased by 11% in 2018, to $18.4


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree