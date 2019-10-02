Securing banking’s digital future

It is one of the ironies of modern business that the better organizations become at the critical process of digital transformation, the more they expose themselves to the risk of cyber attack. Retaining customer trust will depend increasingly on innovation and technology to safeguard security.

Digital transformation delivers huge benefits to both banks and their customers, but by definition it increases their attack surface – the number of points at which cyber criminals can gain entry to their systems and do them, or their customers, harm. And it creates vast quantities of personal data that must be protected from ever more sophisticated hackers.

The scale of the threat is not immediately evident from publicly available figures. The recent Accenture report Unlocking the value of improved cybersecurity protection found that the average annual cost of cyber crime in banking globally increased by 11% in 2018, to $18.4