Who are the winners in the US/China trade war?
As trade friction between China and the United States escalates, the situation is having the unintended consequence of benefiting certain countries. We take a look at who these ‘winners’ are and how treasurers are managing the disruption.
Samuel Mathew
|Biswajyoti Upadhyay (BJ)
Head of Transaction Banking Hong Kong, Standard Chartered Bank
Even as the United States threatens to impose a fresh round of tariffs starting in September, it is clear that the first tariffs imposed in 2018 are having a powerful effect on trade flows.
China may be losing significant market share of the targeted imports, such as textiles, garments and electronic goods, but other countries are winning much of that share.