Who are the winners in the US/China trade war?

Authors



Samuel Mathew

Global Head of Documentary Trade, Transaction Banking, Standard Chartered Bank Biswajyoti Upadhyay (BJ)

Head of Transaction Banking Hong Kong, Standard Chartered Bank





Even as the United States threatens to impose a fresh round of tariffs starting in September, it is clear that the first tariffs imposed in 2018 are having a powerful effect on trade flows.

China may be losing significant market share of the targeted imports, such as textiles, garments and electronic goods, but other countries are winning much of that share.