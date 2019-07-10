Western Europe's best bank for advisory 2019: Credit Suisse

Awards for Excellence 2019

The M&A business has been another bright spot for European investment banks over the past year. Western Europe’s best bank for advisory, Credit Suisse, has made particularly good use of that opportunity under investment banking and capital markets chief executive Jim Amine.

After climbing back into Dealogic’s top 10 M&A advisers in western Europe during Euromoney’s previous awards period, the firm continued to ascend, becoming the top Europe-based adviser by volumes.

In international M&A deals Credit Suisse has been able to make good use of its cross-border presence and its particular advantages in European markets such as Italy. Its relationships and expertise in working for private equity clients has also served it well at a time when these firms have such good access to equity and debt funding.