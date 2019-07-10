World's best bank for corporate responsibility 2019: BNP Paribas

Awards for Excellence 2019

While some banks lean towards solving either social or environmental challenges, BNP Paribas sees the two as inextricably linked.

Through the bank’s work in the community, as well as its internal policies and product development across all business lines, BNP Paribas is aligning the entire group to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It wins this year’s award for the world’s best bank for corporate responsibility.

Should there be any doubt that corporate responsibility is core for BNP Paribas, the bank recently explained how the compensation of chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafé would be linked to key CR targets.