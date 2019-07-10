The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World's best bank for corporate responsibility 2019: BNP Paribas

July 10, 2019
Through thoughtful and innovative community initiatives, as well as changes to policies and product development, BNP Paribas is helping to implement the UN’s sustainable development goals.

While some banks lean towards solving either social or environmental challenges, BNP Paribas sees the two as inextricably linked. 

Through the bank’s work in the community, as well as its internal policies and product development across all business lines, BNP Paribas is aligning the entire group to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

It wins this year’s award for the world’s best bank for corporate responsibility.

Should there be any doubt that corporate responsibility is core for BNP Paribas, the bank recently explained how the compensation of chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafé would be linked to key CR targets.

