Euromoney 50th Anniversary: 1969-2019

In 2019 Euromoney turns 50.

Our publication was founded in 1969 to cover the growth of cross-border finance. It is amazing the extent to which banking and finance would grow globally over the next five decades. Euromoney has been there to cover every advance and every challenge along the way. We have prided ourselves on our ability to get to know the people and the institutions driving banking, finance and capital markets forward. What a 50 years it has been.

Euromoney's 50th anniversary gives us a unique opportunity to take the pulse of global banking today. Throughout the course of 2019, we are publishing a series of special reports reflecting on 50 years of achievement in the core pillars of Euromoney's coverage. In each report, we will look in detail over the last 50 years that have brought banking to where it is today and discuss where the industry goes from here.

We will use the unique resources at Euromoney's disposal - our archives, our access to key influencers in finance from the past, present and future - to produce thought-provoking coverage that anyone involved in banking and capital markets should read.

See our full anniversary coverage here.