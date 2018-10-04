Clydesdale’s Duffy seeks Virgin lands after merger green light

When he meets Euromoney in September, Clydesdale chief executive David Duffy is just back from a health check, and full of warnings about the risks of too much caffeine and sugar.

CYBG CEO David Duffy Pic Peter Devlin Peter Devlin/Peter Devlin CYBG CEO David Duffy Pic Peter Devlin Peter Devlin/Peter Devlin David Duffy,

Clydesdale

Given his bank’s £1.7 billion merger with Virgin Money – which Clydesdale’s shareholders approved on September 10 – Duffy might have little need for more stimulants for his blood pressure. The fast-talking Irish banker, who appears fighting fit, orders a coffee anyway.

In truth, even without Brexit, this is not the most relaxing time to be running a UK challenger bank, especially one going through a transformational event like this.