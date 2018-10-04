Clydesdale’s Duffy seeks Virgin lands after merger green light
Clydesdale CEO downplays IT risks from further mergers and targets RBS SME scheme for 2019.
When he meets Euromoney in September, Clydesdale chief executive David Duffy is just back from a health check, and full of warnings about the risks of too much caffeine and sugar.
David Duffy,
Given his bank’s £1.7 billion merger with Virgin Money – which Clydesdale’s shareholders approved on September 10 – Duffy might have little need for more stimulants for his blood pressure. The fast-talking Irish banker, who appears fighting fit, orders a coffee anyway.
In truth, even without Brexit, this is not the most relaxing time to be running a UK challenger bank, especially one going through a transformational event like this.