Africa's best bank 2018: Société Générale

Awards for Excellence 2018

The partial withdrawal of international firms from African banking has been a big theme on the continent for several years. Whether it is Barclays’ decision to exit Africa just 11 years after it bought Absa or Old Mutual’s separation from South Africa’s Nedbank, the trend has been towards a paring down of perceived African risk.

With regulatory changes affecting how global banks manage risk-weighted asset growth, Africa’s local banks have found an opportunity to recover market share from their international rivals. Fewer global heavy-weights among the dominant banks on the continent means that African-born pan-continental institutions can take precedence. These include Morocco’s Attijariwafa Bank, which Euromoney named Africa’s best bank last year, and Ecobank.