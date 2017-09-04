A bank with a unique value proposition: shared growth

This leadership position is a result of our unwavering commitment to a philosophy of shared growth for all stakeholders: clients, employees, shareholders and society as a whole.

We specialize in private banking and corporate advisory services. We are a different bank; a unique bank, with a value proposition that reflects our distinctive identity. We are committed to a long-term management model, geared towards creating value and underpinned by excellent financial and capital ratios. Banca March has the lowest NPL ratio in the sector (3.9%) and one of the highest capital equity ratios in Europe (21.1%).

In line with our philosophy of prudent management with a long-term approach, Banca March’s business model is, as ever, underpinned by robust financial ratios: the bank’s capital equity ratio stood at 21.1% at the end of March, one of the highest in Europe, and the NPL ratio was contained at 3.9%, the lowest in the Spanish banking sector. The liquidity coverage ratio was 318.8% at the end of March.

Banca March’s strong credit profile in terms of capital adequacy, the quality of its assets and its solid financing profile were recently recognized by the rating agency Moody’s, which upgraded the bank’s long-term rating from Baa1 to A3 with a stable outlook. This upgrade makes Banca March Spain’s highest-rated financial institution, and is even higher than the current Baa2 rating for Spanish government bonds. In line with the methodology used by Moody’s, Banca March’s rating can now only be upgraded if the rating of Spanish sovereign debt is also raised.

Our business model is based on building close, lasting ties with our customers. Generating profitable growth for their portfolios is an obsession for us, always against a backdrop of security and trust. If our customers are at ease then so are we, which is why our managers offer complete availability. Our number one goal is to ensure our customers feel that their assets and investments are in the very best hands. We know that if we grow, we create growth, and that conviction drives us to set ourselves even more exacting standards; to offer the very best we can.

Quality service is one of the mainstays of Banca March’s identity. We have a comprehensive system which allows us to monitor customer opinions, based on market standards. The latest data reveals outstanding levels of customer satisfaction. The degree of customer satisfaction with our managers is particularly noteworthy, with a score of in excess of nine. The willingness of Banca March’s customers to recommend the bank, measured using the NPS (Net Promoter© Score) index, stood at 33.13% in March for the bank as a whole; the Private Banking division received an exceptional score of almost 40%.

If Banca March has one defining trait – one characteristic that sets it apart from the rest – it is co-investment. This formula allows our customers to invest in the same products as the bank’s shareholders, which is a truly unique opportunity within the Spanish financial sector. We share our experience and knowledge with our customers and invite them to invest in projects that have been meticulously researched in advance. One of the best examples of our co-investment projects are the three institutional SICAVs managed by March Asset Management (March A.M.). Torrenova is Spain’s largest SICAV, with assets under management of €1.47 billion. It was created more than 20 years ago as an investment vehicle for the bank’s shareholders; currently, 6,433 of our customers hold shares in the product. Bellver, with AuM of €519 million, and Lluc, with €196 million, complete the product range. All three SICAVs are managed using an unparalleled model under which any shareholder can access the products with a minimum investment of one share and benefit equally from the returns offered by the products. The trust our customers place in Banca March’s private banking products is clearly evidenced by the upward trend in total assets under management in SICAVs, which stood at €3.36 billion at the end of March 2017, positioning Banca March as the third largest player in the Spanish market by assets under management in SICAVs. The total assets under management by March A.M. currently stand at more than €7 billion.

Our customers also have the opportunity to co-invest with the bank’s shareholders through a range of alternatives in the property sector, through special-purpose funds and on business ventures, among other options.