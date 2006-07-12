The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

Can Daniel Bouton’s unique vision drive SG forward?

By Lawrence White
July 13, 2006
Daniel Bouton, chairman of Société Générale, plays the game by his own rules. He doesn’t believe that to be a successful investment bank you have to be a global player with a franchise in almost every market. He won’t be rushed into acquisitions. And he thinks that French banks have an exciting story to tell. Having put potential high-growth markets such as equity derivatives and emerging Europe at the heart of his bank’s engine room, is he about to turn the accepted wisdoms on their head? Clive Horwood reports, with research by Lawrence White.

Allons enfants de la SG!


“Our CIB has a very entrepreneurial spirit, which is also the explanation of our development in retail banking”


From public service to private banking


sg-boutoncartoon.gif

A BANKER CLOSE to Daniel Bouton sums him up as follows: “It’s hard to know what he’s thinking.




