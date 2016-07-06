The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Western Europe's best bank for markets 2016: UBS

July 06, 2016
Share

Results index

Awards for Excellence 2016

A firm that looks likely to buck the downward trend among European investment banks on the home continent is UBS. The Swiss bank has continued to recruit in areas crucial to its growth in its corporate client solutions division over the past year. These included M&A, leveraged finance, the UK, as well as sector bankers – building on its long-standing capacity in areas such as equity capital markets and financial-institutions, even if it was slightly behind Barclays for the overall investment banking award this year. 

On the markets side, however, a restructured and revived business at UBS is already showing results good enough to win it our best bank for markets accolade. It has shifted to an agency model in fixed income and developed its technological capacity through UBS Neo, its cross-asset platform integrating equities, foreign exchange and fixed income research with access to pricing and trade execution. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree