Western Europe's best bank for markets 2016: UBS

Awards for Excellence 2016

A firm that looks likely to buck the downward trend among European investment banks on the home continent is UBS. The Swiss bank has continued to recruit in areas crucial to its growth in its corporate client solutions division over the past year. These included M&A, leveraged finance, the UK, as well as sector bankers – building on its long-standing capacity in areas such as equity capital markets and financial-institutions, even if it was slightly behind Barclays for the overall investment banking award this year.

On the markets side, however, a restructured and revived business at UBS is already showing results good enough to win it our best bank for markets accolade. It has shifted to an agency model in fixed income and developed its technological capacity through UBS Neo, its cross-asset platform integrating equities, foreign exchange and fixed income research with access to pricing and trade execution.