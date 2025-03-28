Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Czech Republic’s best for HNW – Raiffeisen Private Banking

In a year marked by growth in client assets, expanded investment offerings and enhancements to digital banking services, Raiffeisen Private Banking stood out from its competitors in the Czech high net-worth space.

The bank’s assets under management grew by 8% over the review period, driven by expansion in the number of clients with over €1 million in assets.

Focusing on product innovation, the bank launched the Private Equity II Fund in the first quarter of 2024. Introduced in partnership with ARX Equity Partners, the fund enables clients to invest in promising mid-size domestic companies.

In another noteworthy development in its investment offering, the bank launched the MREL bond, a product providing clients with attractive yields through both fixed coupon and floating rate options.

In the digital space, the bank rolled out new customer-centric tools such as Pay a Contact, where you can make payments using mobile numbers, and Click to Pay, which cuts down the amount of time taken to make a purchase. The process of onboarding clients has been simplified and modernised by introducing identification via Bank iD, with Raiffeisen being one of the first banks to allow foreign nationals to use Bank iD.

The Raiffeisen Investments app also received key updates enhancing access to global markets, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds and tax-advantaged retirement savings.