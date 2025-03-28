Africa’s best for digital solutions 2025: Standard Bank Wealth and Investment

In Africa’s dynamic financial landscape, Standard Bank Wealth and Investment is redefining digital wealth management by integrating cutting-edge technology with its client-centric approach. The bank’s digitisation strategy focuses on enhancing client experience, deepening relationships, and providing seamless financial solutions that continuously enhance digital offerings.

The bank remains at the forefront of wealth management, ensuring clients navigate the financial landscape with confidence and ease. From internal digital tools to platforms such as My360, Shyft, and its Super Banking app, Standard Bank Wealth and Investment’s innovations ensure efficiency, personalisation and real-time insights, setting it apart in Africa’s wealth management space.

Over the review period, the bank prioritised digitisation via a systems-integrated approach, equipping teams with data-driven tools such as Power BI, Dynamics 365, Challenger Portal, E3, Perform to Grow, Easi-Trace, Elite Wealth, and Next Best Action. This empowered it to provide real-time client insights, streamline cross-sector alignment and enhance operational efficiency.

Standard Bank offices

Standard Bank Wealth and Investment also enhanced its Salesforce Journey platform during the review period, offering a unified client view across departments.