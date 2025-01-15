Exclusive: Chris Cox on Citi’s trade finance business

Treasury

Exclusive: Chris Cox on Citi’s trade finance business

Paul Golden
January 15, 2025

Citi’s Chris Cox talks to Euromoney about building a modern trade finance platform, tackling geographic fragmentation and embracing client-centric innovation.

Chris-Cox-Citi-official-2025-960.jpg

As head of trade and working capital solutions within Citi Services, Chris Cox and his team support multinational and institutional clients across core trade, supply chain finance, trade loans and export agency finance. In an exclusive interview with Euromoney, Cox sheds some light on the competitive advantage of this business and key strategic priorities.

A digital-first business

Before leading the trade business, Cox was global head of data, digitalisation and strategic projects for securities services, so the digitisation of the trade finance space is a subject close to his heart.

We are focused on creating a thoroughly modern trade business that supports our clients as they grow internationally
Chris Cox, Citi

“For supply chain finance, we have a global platform that we integrate clients into,” he explains. “The speed at which you can onboard suppliers obviously translates directly into the speed at which you can get finance for those suppliers. So we have done a lot of work to modernise that platform, and it will roll out more extensively in the first half of next year.”

Citi


Topics

United StatesCitiTreasuryTrade FinanceIn Conversation
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
