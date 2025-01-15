Exclusive: Chris Cox on Citi’s trade finance business

As head of trade and working capital solutions within Citi Services, Chris Cox and his team support multinational and institutional clients across core trade, supply chain finance, trade loans and export agency finance. In an exclusive interview with Euromoney, Cox sheds some light on the competitive advantage of this business and key strategic priorities.

A digital-first business

Before leading the trade business, Cox was global head of data, digitalisation and strategic projects for securities services, so the digitisation of the trade finance space is a subject close to his heart.

We are focused on creating a thoroughly modern trade business that supports our clients as they grow internationally Chris Cox, Citi

“For supply chain finance, we have a global platform that we integrate clients into,” he explains. “The speed at which you can onboard suppliers obviously translates directly into the speed at which you can get finance for those suppliers. So we have done a lot of work to modernise that platform, and it will roll out more extensively in the first half of next year.”

Citi