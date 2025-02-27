Innovation in transaction banking

Innovation in transaction banking

February 27, 2025

Middle East and Africa banking series

tanker-bridge-suez-crop-iStock-960.jpg
Transformative solutions in trade finance and cash management are taking place, no more so than in the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The advent of digital tools to help supercharge trade finance comes just as new trade corridors between MEA are blossoming. For years, China was the dominant investor in Africa, and although it remains a major source of financing, the Middle East is closing the gap.

And the Middle East is digitising cash management more rapidly than almost anywhere else. Leading banks across multiple jurisdictions are racing to offer clients innovative new functionalities, while AI is helping transform value propositions.

Read more on MEA digital solutions in this special report, produced in partnership with Saudi EXIM, CIB and Arab Bank.

Access the report now [pdf]

Digital solutions setting MEA trade finance free

MEA makes headway in fight to modernise cash management

MarketMaps and survey results for trade finance and cash management

