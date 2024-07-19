The US’s best investment bank: JPMorgan

Despite 2023 not being a year for the record books in investment banking and capital markets, clients still required careful and thoughtful advice even when they were not doing landmark deals. For its consistency and all-round excellence, JPMorgan takes the US award for best investment bank.

Globally, JPMorgan’s corporate and investment bank made more money than any other in 2023, and the bank also takes the award for the world’s best investment bank. Unsurprisingly, it performed formidably in its home market, where it makes about half its revenues.

The bank was top in practically all of Dealogic’s wallet-share rankings for US business, topping the lists in equity and equity-related transactions, long-term debt issuance and loan syndications. And the bank’s wallet share rose in M&A, equity and loans.

Jennifer Piepszak

In pure volume terms, the bank ranked first in US debt capital markets issuance, according to Dealogic, even when excluding self-mandated deals, and was first in corporate debt issuance.