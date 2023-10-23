Citi and HSBC: A tale of two wealth strategies

The sale by Citi of its China consumer wealth portfolio earlier this month raised some eyebrows. It wasn’t the transaction itself – that was telegraphed in December 2022, when the US bank announced plans to wind down its consumer business in Asia’s largest economy.

It was the identity of the buyer that was the surprise.

HSBC will acquire Citi’s onshore retail wealth management portfolio, made up of $3.6 billion in client assets and deposits as of August 2023, plus associated wealth customers across 11 mainland cities. The deal is slated to close in the first half of next year.

At first glance, it looks like an easy-to-spin narrative: HSBC ushers in a sizeable number of new private wealth customers at the expense of its main regional rival.

Nuno Matos, HSBC Photo: Gilberto Contreras Nuno Matos, HSBC Photo: Gilberto Contreras

Not surprisingly, the London-headquartered bank seems happy. When you buy good assets that fit a stated strategy and are sure to cheer investors, it lets you play offense with the message. HSBC wasn’t going to pass that chance up.

The investment would “allow us to further build out our core wealth business” in the country, says Nuno Matos, chief executive of wealth and personal banking at HSBC.

He