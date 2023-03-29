Spain's best private bank for ESG investing: Singular Bank

Singular Bank has won not one but two prestigious private banking awards this year. The first was for its transformation, recognising its rapid rise to become a major player in the Spanish market through strategic acquisition and hard work. Singular Bank’s second award recognises the firm’s abilities in ESG investing.

There is considerable overlap in the attributes that have secured the two awards. One of the obvious ones is a focus on clients rather than products. When it comes to sustainable investing, the bank concentrates on helping clients uncover their own priorities across a huge range of potential solutions and investments. Singular’s commitment to the asset class is visible in the way it taps cutting-edge technology to visualise ESG risk – providing rigour and transparency to the assessment process.

The bank’s standout offerings include Singular’s Principium FI, a mixed equity fund investing in companies and debt issuers that stand out for their exemplary ESG policies. But Singular also works to identify how investments relate to the Sustainable Development Goals both at the portfolio level and for each individual fund and company included in a client's portfolios.

Similarly, the firm monitors a range of metrics allowing it to determine how aligned a specific portfolio is with the global temperature and emissions reduction goals of the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference.