Colombia's best private bank for UHNW individuals 2023: Santander Private Banking

For ultra-high net-worth (UHNW) clients with a global purview, the advantage of being able to rely on an international network of fully-licensed private banks is immense. Santander Private Banking Colombia leverages its operations in Miami and Geneva to provide comprehensive investment advisory services and tailor-made financial solutions.

The bank’s local market coverage, meanwhile, is second to none. A team of senior Colombian specialists cover Bogota, Medellin, Cartagena, Cali, and Barranquilla. The team recognises that UHNW clients are unique, and need a personalised strategy to protect and grow their wealth.

This tailor-made approach to UHNW customers includes the option to design custom portfolios. This is in addition to Santander’s existing suite of platforms that span banking, active investment, discretionary portfolio management and advisory services. Clients also benefit from value-added services including real estate advisory, customised structured products, alternative investments and wealth planning.

Advanced trading capabilities built on Bloomberg AIM technology are particularly relevant for UHNW clients. Santander has also launched bespoke open-ended investment companies exclusively for its UHNW customers. The firm’s web of international relationships means it can connect clients with best-in-class managers at preferential terms.

Customers have clearly voted with their feet as – despite the political and economic challenges Colombia faced – Santander continued to attract new business and clients in 2022.