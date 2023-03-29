Colombia's best international private bank 2023: BTG Pactual

A shifting interest rate regime, corporate volatility and the political uncertainty of an election year could easily have dented client portfolios at BTG Pactual Colombia. But the bank’s unerring approach to investment management helped it deliver strong results for customers and the firm as a whole.

BTG Pactual’s strategy balanced investments in cash, US multifamily real estate and proprietary alternatives to defend and grow clients' assets through the turmoil. The bank’s efforts were vindicated in record high assets under management across multiple areas including voluntary pension funds and recurring fee products. Asset under management for BTG Pactual Colombia reached $2.5 billion in September 2022, net new money grew by $430 million and revenues increased 9.4% in US dollar terms over the period.

Despite the challenge of guiding clients through a tumultuous year, the winner of Best International Private Bank in Colombia also remained focused on market innovation across jurisdictions, products and services. The Colombian wealth management market as whole lags its Latin American peers when it comes to innovation. But BTG Pactual has made sure to set its own high standards and offer customers a first-class digital service.

New tools have improved client interaction and streamlined onboarding. The pursuit of frictionless account management and constant iterative improvements to relationship management have also helped the bank standout from its competitors.