Quotes of the month

“We don’t know where the bodies are buried: we only know that there are more bodies”

Ryan Shea, crypto economist at Trakx, sees more downside for crypto after FTX

“The larger direct lenders who have gained real scale are now in a position to offer an important alternative to public market execution”

Mike Dennis, co-head of European credit at Ares, explains how firms such as his have transformed leveraged finance

“It was surreal for about five years. Maybe now I can stop looking at a guy half my age and saying: ‘Have you heard of a balance sheet?’”

Basil Lui, managing partner, investments at Singapore’s Economic Development Board, sees a changing attitude to investment

“The banks aren’t lending on real estate, why on earth would they be lending on a portfolio of property loans?”

Natalie Howard, head of real estate debt at UK asset manager Schroders, takes a realistic view

“The region’s underlying fundamentals are solid. That fuels capital, which fuels the broader economy, which supports growth”

Jassim AlSane, co-head of investment banking for MENA at Goldman Sachs, is enthusiastic about the region’s potential