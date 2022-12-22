The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


CAPITAL MARKETS

After Citrix: Leveraged finance and the point of no return

People on a Rollercoaster
Photo: Getty Images

With broadly syndicated markets largely shut and CLOs facing formidable challenges, leveraged finance has had a tough year. It has been a story of big hung deals and a market that is even more reliant on credit funds than before. With little clarity over when interest rates will peak, let alone start to fall, how will participants manage their way through the turmoil?

Mark Baker
December 22, 2022
Twelve months ago, it would have been difficult to predict just how turbulent 2022 would prove to be in the world of leveraged finance. While expectations were not for a repeat of 2021’s bumper year in capital markets and M&A, investment bankers’ predictions were well short of disastrous. Inflation was starting to be a talking point, but rates still hadn’t moved. And even if they rose over time, surely they wouldn’t leap up so sharply that they would threaten post-pandemic recoveries?

Some $660 billion had been raised in the global high-yield debt markets in 2021, according to Moody’s, while leveraged loan volumes had hit almost $1 trillion. And at the start of 2022, private equity (PE) firms were still loaded up with dry powder of more than $1.5 trillion.


Mark Baker headshot2.jpg
Mark Baker
Deputy editor
Mark Baker is deputy editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.