FINTECH

BNPP seeks earlier strategic investments in fintechs

Photo: iStock

The French bank has continued its string of direct investments in fintechs this year and is looking for more with VC fund Anthemis.

Peter Lee
October 03, 2022
Euromoney spent much of this summer talking to issuers, investors and intermediaries about conditions in the large and growing private equity capital market that has continued to supply funding to growth companies, even as the public primary markets, notably for initial public offerings, closed down.

    “I would say it’s not just difficult,” the head of one payments fintech told Euromoney. "If you don’t have strategic investors to turn to, it’s almost impossible."

    This company founder was sounding out investors at the same time as Klarna, the Swedish buy-now-pay-later company that raised $800 million in July at a post-money valuation of $6.7 billion.

    That is down from the $45.6 billion valuation investors attributed to Klarna in June 2021.

    "I would say that the valuation last year was the outlier, not the most recent mark,” one private equity fund manager tells Euromoney. “That it came to be valued higher than many national champion banks showed the private markets had gone a bit crazy.”

    The

    Peter Lee
    Editorial director
    Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
