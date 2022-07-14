The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


The world’s best bank for advisory 2022: Goldman Sachs

July 14, 2022
The firm’s strategic focus on mid-market transactions gave it a critical advantage in a banner year for M&A.

June 06, 2022

In a year when M&A volumes hit a record high, Goldman Sachs extended its market-leading share in global advisory by more than a full percentage point. As well as dominating the global league tables, it also led in the biggest regions, namely the US and Europe, just trailing behind JPMorgan in Asia.

For the 12 months to the end of the March 2022, Goldman emerged with a 30.72% share of global M&A volume, ahead of second-placed JPMorgan with 28.37%, according to Dealogic. In the previous 12 months, Goldman had a 29.52% share of the global market, ahead of second-placed Morgan Stanley with 26.17%.

As the pie grew larger, Goldman took a bigger slice.

Shortlisted

  • JPMorgan
  • Morgan Stanley

    • Part of the reason is that the firm has for several years now been chasing mid-market business from companies with annual revenues of $1 billion to $4 billion.

