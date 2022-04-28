The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


OPINION

Private banking: Welcome back from wherever you’ve been

April 28, 2022
Euromoney hosts its first private banking dinner since 2019.

JPMorgan's winning team

Faces peeked through the high, gabled doorways – nervously at first, then with growing confidence as they saw the gently glowing candles, tables set for dinner, the stage set for speeches, and waiters hovering to thrust glasses of champagne into their eager hands.

Yes, it was really happening. After an enforced two-year absence, Euromoney’s private banking awards were back, taking place this time in the grandiloquent surroundings of London’s Savoy Hotel.

This year’s event was a mini-dinner when compared with the medieval-sized pre-Covid banquets of years gone by, but that’s fine. The fact it happened at all, that the event acted as a homing beacon for private bankers from the likes of Zurich, Paris, Budapest and the Bahamas, is a positive, affirming sign that the world is moving on.

People are mustering again to celebrate their achievements – mask-free – and that can be no bad thing.

In fact, we had a ball. The assembled throng was treated to the wonderful compering of Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, and the wisdom of both Helena Morrissey and our own private banking and wealth management editor, Elliot Wilson.

